Lutron’s Caseta HomeKit Dimmer Set gets you started w/ Siri controlled lighting for $80 (20% off)

- Nov. 19th 2018 10:04 am ET

Amazon offers the Lutron Caseta HomeKit Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for a $20 discount and matches our previous mention from July for the all-time low. This HomeKit lighting set includes a Caseta hub, in-wall dimmer switch, and wireless remote. It’s a more affordable way to dive into Lutron’s smart home ecosystem and perfect for using Siri to control overhead lights and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 280 customers. 

Speaking of HomeKit devices, Amazon’s Gold Box is offering the Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug at one of its lowest prices ever. At $19 it’s hard to pass up, as it’s one of the best smart plugs on the market and a personal favorite. We also spotted several notable Z-Wave discounts starting at $26 shipped.

Lutron Caseta HomeKit Dimmer Set features:

  • Control your existing light bulbs (dimmable LEDs, incandescent and halogen) plus other connected devices easily from anywhere using the FREE Lutron app for iOS and Android
  • Schedule lights simply to turn on or off at specific times or at sunrise / sunset; schedules automatically adjust as seasons change, so no one ever comes home to a dark house
  • Lights can automatically adjust with changing seasons and Daylight Savings time
  • Works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Carrier Cor, Ecobee, the Google Assistant, Nest, Honeywell, Logitech, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos, Serena Shades and more
  • Connect up to 50 Lutron devices (Caseta dimmers, Serena shades and Pico remotes) using the Smart Bridge to expand to other rooms
