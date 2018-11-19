Netgear’s Nighthawk 802.11ac Router DOCSIS 3.0 Modem falls to new low at $150 (25% off), more

Amazon offers the Netgear Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.0 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router Modem Combo for $149.99 shipped. Normally selling for $200, that’s good for a 25% discount and drops to a new Amazon all-time low. This two-in-one router and modem features dual-band coverage, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, up to 960Mbps modem speeds and more. It’s certified with Comcast, Spectrum, Cox and more, though you should check with your ISP to confirm compatibility. Over 5,100 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. Head below for more deals.

If you’re looking for a higher-end router and modem combo, Netgear’s Nighthawk X4S has you covered at $299.99. That’s good for a $100 discount, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Like the model from above, it features 802.11ac Wi-Fi and DOCSIS 3.0 compatibility, but offers up to 6Gbps speeds. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 140 customers.

Both of Netgear’s router and modem combo can save you up to $120 per year by ditching your rented modem. Also on sale is the Linksys Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router, which is down to a new low of $250 ($100 off).

Netgear Nighthawk Router Modem Combo features: