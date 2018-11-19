Upgrade your computer with these early Black Friday SSD deals: 1TB $128, more from $58

Now that all of the Black Friday deals have begun flooding in, Amazon offers the Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Hard Drive for $127.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg for the same or Best Buy for $2 more. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This drive is perfect for speeding up an older computer or just expanding the storage in your main rig. If 1TB is too much storage, the 500GB model is still on sale for $73. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. Head below for more.

You’ll also find more storage deals in today’s Early Black Friday sale at Best Buy.

Other notable SSD deals:

Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD features: