Best Buy Early Black Friday: CarPlay Receivers from $250, hard drives, Ring cameras, more

Best Buy’s Early Black Friday sale is now live for My Best Buy members for today only. Not signed up? It’s free! Many Black Friday deals are now available ahead of Thanksgiving. Free shipping is available across the board, or you can opt for in-store pickup to grab your gear today. Head below for all of the top deals from Best Buy.

Leading the way is JVC’s 6.8-inch CarPlay receiver for $249.98, which is as much as $150 off the regular going rate. This budget-friendly option delivers both CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride. Reviews are positive with a 4.4/5 star rating at Best Buy. There’s even more CarPlay deals to be had in this sale, check out the entire selection here.

There are some notable storage discounts to be had in this sale, including the WD 4TB EasyStore Portable Hard Drive bundled with an extra 32GB flash drive for $79.99. There’s at least $110 worth of value here, although these listings do go for as much as $200. This is a great way to upgrade your storage setup on a Mac or your Xbox One. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 is at its Black Friday price of $139.99 and Best Buy is throwing in a FREE Echo Dot with purchase. That’s $250 worth of value here and a great way to jump start your smart home setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable deals include: