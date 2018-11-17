Breathe life back into your aging MacBook w/ Samsung’s 500GB SSD: $73 (New Amazon low)

Nov. 17th 2018

Amazon offers the Samsung 860 Evo 500GB 2.5-inch internal solid state drive for $72.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Normally $80$85 depending on the retailer, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. I’ve got the older version of this drive in my desktop and it’s a great, reliable SSD for any computer. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands.

If you don’t need 500GB of storage, you can save some cash by opting for a 120GB model. This would be great as just a boot and program drive on a desktop. They run less than $25 shipped at Amazon and are a great upgrade as well.

Samsung 860 Evo SSD features:

  • Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology. Optimized Performance for Everyday Computing
  • Enhanced Performance: Sequential Read/Write speeds up to 550MB/s and 520MB/s respectively
  • Ideal for mainstream PCs and laptops for personal, gaming and business use
  • Hardware/Software Compatibility: Windows 8/Windows 7/Windows Server 2003 (32-bit and 64-bit), Vista (SP1 and above), XP (SP2 and above), MAC OSX, and Linux
  • Included Contents: 2.5″ (7mm) SATA III (6Gb/s) SSD & User Manual (All Other Cables, Screws, Brackets Not Included). 5-Year Warranty
