Breathe life back into your aging MacBook w/ Samsung’s 500GB SSD: $73 (New Amazon low)

Amazon offers the Samsung 860 Evo 500GB 2.5-inch internal solid state drive for $72.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Normally $80–$85 depending on the retailer, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. I’ve got the older version of this drive in my desktop and it’s a great, reliable SSD for any computer. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands.
If you don’t need 500GB of storage, you can save some cash by opting for a 120GB model. This would be great as just a boot and program drive on a desktop. They run less than $25 shipped at Amazon and are a great upgrade as well.
Samsung 860 Evo SSD features:
- Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology. Optimized Performance for Everyday Computing
- Enhanced Performance: Sequential Read/Write speeds up to 550MB/s and 520MB/s respectively
- Ideal for mainstream PCs and laptops for personal, gaming and business use
- Hardware/Software Compatibility: Windows 8/Windows 7/Windows Server 2003 (32-bit and 64-bit), Vista (SP1 and above), XP (SP2 and above), MAC OSX, and Linux
- Included Contents: 2.5″ (7mm) SATA III (6Gb/s) SSD & User Manual (All Other Cables, Screws, Brackets Not Included). 5-Year Warranty