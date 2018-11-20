Smartphone Accessories: Belkin Pocket Power 5000mAh Portable Charger $15 (50% off), more

Amazon offers the Belkin Pocket Power 5000mAh Slim Portable Charger in three different colors for $14.99 shipped. That’s good for a 50% discount and a new all-time low. This portable power pack features a 2.4A USB charging port, compact design, and reliable build quality that Belkin is known for. Rated 4.3/5 stars. You can upgrade to the 15000mAh version for $25, which still saves you 50% and is also at its Amazon all-time low.

