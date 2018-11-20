Smartphone Accessories: Belkin Pocket Power 5000mAh Portable Charger $15 (50% off), more

- Nov. 20th 2018 10:43 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Belkin Pocket Power 5000mAh Slim Portable Charger in three different colors for $14.99 shipped. That’s good for a 50% discount and a new all-time low. This portable power pack features a 2.4A USB charging port, compact design, and reliable build quality that Belkin is known for. Rated 4.3/5 stars. You can upgrade to the 15000mAh version for $25, which still saves you 50% and is also at its Amazon all-time low.

More smartphone accessories:

  • OtterBox Commuter iPhone 8 Plus Case: $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
  • CHOETECH 7.5W Qi Charging Stand: $10 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ code TOMT524S
  • iPhone XR Screen Protector 2-Pack: $2 (Reg. $5) | Amazon
    • w/ code SVKHDXPC
  • CHOETECH One Touch 7.5W Qi Charger Car Mount: $16 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
    • w/ code YUW3EX6I
  • iPhone XR Screen Protector 3-Pack: $3 (Reg. $6) | Amazon
    • w/ code 52FHTVBH
  • CHOETECH 18W USB-C PD Charger: $9 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ code G8LJYWTG
  • iPhone Xs Max Screen Protector 3-Pack: $3 (Reg. $6) | Amazon
    • w/ code WDHL845
  • Xcentz iPhone X Glass Screen Protector 2-Pack: $7 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code BXK96Y5V

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Lutron’s Caseta Dimmer Set gets you started w/ Siri controlled lighting for $80 (20% off)
  • Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEY14Y
  • Fossil’s all-new Sport Smartwatch gets an early Black Friday discount from $178.50 (30% off)
  • Insignia WAVE 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy

Power up your favorite device quickly and easily anywhere with the Belkin 5,000 mAh Power Bank Portable Charger. Featuring a slim, lightweight design, this portable charger delivers up to 2.4 amps to safely charge your smartphone, smartwatch, fitness band, or another USB-compatible device. It includes a 6-inch micro-USB cable that makes it easy to connect the power bank to a wall outlet or other power supply for recharging. The portable charger is backed by Belkin’s Connected Equipment Warranty.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
belkin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go