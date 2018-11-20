Score Dell’s UltraSharp 27-Inch Monitor at a new Amazon low: $329 (25% off), more from $90

Amazon offers the Dell UltraSharp U2715H 27-Inch Monitor for $329 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $430, that’s good for a nearly 25% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Dell’s UltraSharp monitor features a 16:9 QHD 1080p panel, two HDMI, DisplayPort, and mini-DisplayPort inputs alongside a USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 500 customers. If Dell’s display doesn’t suit your needs, be sure to head below to find a variety of other monitors from $90.

While you’ll find some great monitors below, don’t forget to check out these deals from $90 which include LG’s 4K 27″ USB-C $497, LG 29″ UltraWide $190 and more.

Use your savings from today’s sale to pick up a USB-C to HDMI cable so your monitor works right out of the box.

Other notable monitors:

Dell UltraSharp U2715H 27-Inch Monitor features: