Score Dell’s UltraSharp 27-Inch Monitor at a new Amazon low: $329 (25% off), more from $90

- Nov. 20th 2018 3:37 pm ET

Amazon offers the Dell UltraSharp U2715H 27-Inch Monitor for $329 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $430, that’s good for a nearly 25% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Dell’s UltraSharp monitor features a 16:9 QHD 1080p panel, two HDMI, DisplayPort, and mini-DisplayPort inputs alongside a USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 500 customers. If Dell’s display doesn’t suit your needs, be sure to head below to find a variety of other monitors from $90.

Other notable monitors:

Dell UltraSharp U2715H 27-Inch Monitor features:

  • Refresh existing 27″ Dell Ultra Sharp monitor with new and improved features to drive productivity and dual or multi-monitor usage
  • A 27″ QHD resolution 16:9 aspect ratio monitor with an ultra-thin bezel. In-plane switching, anti glare with hard coat 3H
  • Fully adjustable features like tilt, swivel, height adjust including pivoting both 90 Degree clockwise or counter-clockwise, allowing the thinnest possible edges to be placed side by side

