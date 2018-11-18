Early Black Friday monitors deals: LG 4K 27″ USB-C $497, LG 29″ UltraWide $190, more from $90

While Black Friday is still a few days away, a variety of monitors discounts are going live this morning. Amazon offers the LG 4K UHD 27UD88-W 27-inch USB-C Monitor for $496.99 shipped. That’s good for a $108 discount from the going rate and comes with $4 of the all-time low. This monitor features a 4K UHD panel as well as USB-C, dual HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Plus, it has a USB 3.0 hub too. It’s perfect for pairing with your new MacBook or iPad Pro. Rated 4/5 stars from over 130 shoppers. You can upgrade to the 2018 model with HDR support and more for $542, saving you $100 from the going rate. Head below for even more discounts.

Use your savings from today’s sale to pick up a USB-C to HDMI cable so your monitor works right out of the box. Otherwise it never hurts to have an extra HDMI cable.

Other monitor discounts:

LG 4K UHD 27-inch USB-C Monitor features: