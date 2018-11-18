Early Black Friday monitors deals: LG 4K 27″ USB-C $497, LG 29″ UltraWide $190, more from $90

While Black Friday is still a few days away, a variety of monitors discounts are going live this morning. Amazon offers the LG 4K UHD 27UD88-W 27-inch USB-C Monitor for $496.99 shipped. That’s good for a $108 discount from the going rate and comes with $4 of the all-time low. This monitor features a 4K UHD panel as well as USB-C, dual HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Plus, it has a USB 3.0 hub too. It’s perfect for pairing with your new MacBook or iPad Pro. Rated 4/5 stars from over 130 shoppers. You can upgrade to the 2018 model with HDR support and more for $542, saving you $100 from the going rate. Head below for even more discounts.
Use your savings from today’s sale to pick up a USB-C to HDMI cable so your monitor works right out of the box. Otherwise it never hurts to have an extra HDMI cable.
Other monitor discounts:
- ASUS 23-inch 1080p: $90 (Reg. $130) | Newegg
- Acer 25-inch 1080p: $109 (Reg. $170) | Amazon
- LG 29-inch UltraWide: $190 (Reg. $250) | Amazon
- Dell UltraSharp 27-inch: $330 (Reg. $430) | Amazon
- Dell 27-inch 1080p GSync: $350 (Reg. $500) | Best Buy
- Dell UltraSharp 27-inch 4K: $450 (Reg. $550) | Dell
- LG 32-inch 1440p 144Hz: $486 (Reg. $600) | Amazon
LG 4K UHD 27-inch USB-C Monitor features:
- 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Monitor. Response Time: 5ms GTG. Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- sRGB over 99%. On-Screen Control with Screen Split 2.0
- Color Calibration Pro
- USB 3.0 Quick ChargeUSB Type-C. Brightness (cd/m2) : 350 cd/m2. Contrast Ratio : 5M:1
- OS Compatibility-Windows 8
- Mounting type: VESA Compatible. Pixel pitch 0.1554mm x 0.1554mm