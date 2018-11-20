This Thule 32L Backpack can fit a MacBook, iPad and more: $70 (Reg. $120)

- Nov. 20th 2018 7:00 am ET

$70
0

Today only, as part of Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon offers the Thule Crossover 32L Backpack for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $120 or more, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price that we can find from a trusted retailer. This backpack sports enough room for MacBooks up to 15-inch in size and has a crush-proof design that will keep your gear safe. Side pockets are design to keep your hydration on-hand. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for more options? Swing by Timbuk2’s Black Friday sale and find even more deals this week.

Thule Crossover 32L Backpack features:

  • Rear organization has elevated laptop compartment for your 17-Inch Macbook Pro and dedicated sleeve for your iPad
  • Roomy main compartment for clothes, books and other bulky items
  • Heat-molded, crush-proof compartment safeguards sunglasses, iPhone/iPod, and other fragile gear
  • Bottom, zippered storage pocket for laptop’s power source or other small accessories
  • Organization compartment keeps cords & other accessories & necessities at hand but out of the way.
