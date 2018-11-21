Protect your home with abode’s Security Starter Kit at $199 (All-time low), more from $120

abode Systems via Amazon offers its Essentials Home Security Starter Kit for $199 shipped. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This security system includes the abode gateway, a contact sensor, motion sensor, and remote key fob. It has built-in Z-Wave compatibility, so extra devices can be easily added, and works with Alexa, Home Assistant, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars, and last year we took a hands-on look at the system, saying it was worth every penny. Head below for more.

Just recently, abode announced that it would continue working to bring HomeKit support to its security system.

Amazon is also discounting the Samsung SmartThings ADT Home Security System. Having just dropped to $150 earlier this month, you’ll now be able to bring it home for $119.99 shipped. That saves you a total of 40% and is a new all-time low.

Amazon’s Ring Alarm Security System are still on sale as well. The Five-Piece kit bundled with the Video Doorbell 2 is on sale for $349. If you’re in need of more coverage than the five-piece system offers, check out Ring’s Alarm 8-Piece Security System at $189 (All-time low).

abode Essentials Starter Kit features: