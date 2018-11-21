Illuminate your outdoor space with AmazonBasics weatherproof string lights: $35 (all-time low)

- Nov. 21st 2018 2:33 pm ET

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Weatherproof Outdoor Patio 48-foot String Lights for $34.79 shipped. That’s good for $10 or more off the regular price and a new Amazon all-time low. These bulbs are a great way to illuminate an outdoor space. When we remodeled our patio I put these string lights up and they’ve stood the test of time. Unlike other options out there, these are weatherproof so you don’t have to take them down when things get chilly. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Weatherproof Outdoor String Lights feature:

  • 48-foot patio string of lights with 15 clear incandescent G60 globe bulbs; SJTW rated for year-round outdoor use
  • End-to-end connectable design; male plug with 3-foot lead to first bulb and female connector with 3-foot lead to last bulb
  • UL listed; rated for 1440 total watts; safely connect up to 8 48-foot strands for a total of 384 feet of continuous lighting (each string sold separately)
  • Each bulb evenly spaced 3 feet apart; 11-watt G60 globe bulb casts a warm glow; E26 medium base, 120V
