Black Friday Beats Headphone Deals now live from $75: Powerbeats3, Studio3, more

- Nov. 21st 2018 10:57 pm ET

Black Friday
Just as we expected, nearly all of the best Black Friday Beats Headphones deals are now live starting from $75. While the Neighborhood Collection Powerbeats3 are only for REDCard holders (for now), there are great deals for everyone on just about every model down below. We are expecting some Amazon matches to come, but right now Walmart, Best Buy and Target have the best offers available. Head below for everything and over to our Headphones Guide for more. 

Black Friday Beats Deals:

Beats Powerbeats3:

Take your workout to the next level with Powerbeats3 Wireless earphones, featuring up to 12 hours of battery life to last through multiple workouts and secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback. Sweat and water resistance provides trusted durability and dual-driver acoustics deliver dynamic sound to power your workout. 

