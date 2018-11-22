Logitech’s HomeKit-enabled Circle 2 Wired Camera drops to low of $100 shipped (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Wired Camera for $99.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $50 off recent pricing and sets a new low. If you’re on iOS, you’re in luck because this camera supports Apple HomeKit, giving you an easy way to monitor an indoor or outdoor space. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
If Logitech isn’t the brand you’re looking for, there are plenty of other options to consider. Nest’s Indoor Camera is down to $129, Ring’s Floodlight Camera is $190, and Arlo‘s 3-Camera Security System Kit is $189.
Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Camera features:
- CIRCLE 2 WIRED is an easy to install, Wi-Fi connected home security camera that records when motion is detected and stores the footage in your secure, private cloud and works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and The Google Assistant
- DON’T JUST TAKE OUR WORD FOR IT, we’re Wirecutter’s pick: “Best Wi-Fi camera for daily use”, Gizmodo said we’re “The Best Security Camera for Most People” and Business Insider says: “Circle 2 is the best security camera you can buy for your home”