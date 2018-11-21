Nest Cam Indoor falls to lowest price this year at $129 shipped (Reg. up to $199), more

Newegg offers the Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera for $129 shipped. Also at Lowe’s and Walmart, as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. That’s good for a $70 discount from the going rate, drops to the expected Black Friday pricing and is the lowest we’ve seen in 2018. For comparison, B&H currently has it discounted to $159. Nest Cam monitors your home with a 1080p video sensor and offers motion alerts, two-way audio and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,600 customers.
Update 11/21 @ 8:35 AM: Walmart is now offering the Nest Cam Outdoor for $149 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. You’ll also find the Nest Hello Video Doorbell on sale at Walmart for $179. In both cases, that’s good for a $50 discount and have fallen to our reported Black Friday pricing.
Nest Cam Indoor features:
- Live Streamable on Mobile Devices
- Captures 1080p HD Video
- Night Vision and 2-Way Audio
- 130 degree Wide Angle View
- Motion Detection, and Person detection available with a plan
- Compatible with Google Home and more
- 24/7 Continuous Recording up to 30 days with a plan
Arlo Q Security Cam sports 1080p feeds + FREE 7-day cloud DVR: $100 (Reg. up to $150) https://t.co/yF4n59g2F4 by @trevorjd14 pic.twitter.com/En7czIg4D1
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 19, 2018