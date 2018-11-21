Get a 3-camera Arlo Security System for $189 shipped right now (Reg. $265)

Newegg is offering the Arlo 3-Camera Security System Kit (VMS3330H) for $189 shipped. Amazon sells the same bundle for $265 right now and it’s never fallen below $225 there. Arlo’s security system includes 7-days of recording at no charge, which is a great feature to have. These cameras are also 100% wire-free, meaning they are self-powered and connect to the base wirelessly. Rated 4+ stars from over 80% of the 16,000+ reviews at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

Update 11/21 @ 6:53 PM: Amazon offers the Ring Floodlight Camera at $189.99 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Normally $250, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’d rather not dive into the Arlo ecosystem, we’ve got the Nest Indoor Cam, Hello Video Doorbell and more from $129. There’s also the Zmodo Greet Wi-Fi 1080p Video Doorbell for $70, and the Hive View Security Camera at $126.

For a more budget-friendly home security option, check out the Wyze Camera. It supports both cloud and local recordings and comes in at just $26 shipped.

Arlo Security System features: