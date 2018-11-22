Parrot’s ANAFI drone with 21MP 4K HDR camera returns to $550 (Reg. $650+), more

Amazon is offering the Parrot ANAFI Portable Drone with 21MP 4K HDR Camera and Skycontroller 3 for $549.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy, Adorama, or B&H. Regularly $650 or more, this is a match for its all-time low and the best available. If you want to capture stunning sunsets or glorious landscapes, this drone is perfect with its high-end 21MP camera. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Other drones on sale:
- DJI Spark: $299 (Reg. $359) | BuyDig
- w/ code BF20
- DJI Mavic Pro: $599 (Refurb, Orig. $1,000) | eBay
- 1-year warranty
- Swellpro waterproof drones from $773.50
- DJI Black Friday
- Yuneec Black Friday
Parrot ANAFI Portable Drone features:
- Capture 4K Video and 21MP HDR Photos
- 3-Axis Sensor-Driven Image Stabilization
- Dual-Band Wi-Fi Antennas in Each Leg
- 180° Tilt Camera Gimbal
- 2.8x Lossless Digital Zoom
- Compact and Foldable Frame
- Lightweight Carbon Fiber Construction
- 16GB microSD Card Included