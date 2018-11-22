Parrot’s ANAFI drone with 21MP 4K HDR camera returns to $550 (Reg. $650+), more

- Nov. 22nd 2018 5:27 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Parrot ANAFI Portable Drone with 21MP 4K HDR Camera and Skycontroller 3 for $549.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy, Adorama, or B&H. Regularly $650 or more, this is a match for its all-time low and the best available. If you want to capture stunning sunsets or glorious landscapes, this drone is perfect with its high-end 21MP camera. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Parrot ANAFI Portable Drone features:

  • Capture 4K Video and 21MP HDR Photos
  • 3-Axis Sensor-Driven Image Stabilization
  • Dual-Band Wi-Fi Antennas in Each Leg
  • 180° Tilt Camera Gimbal
  • 2.8x Lossless Digital Zoom
  • Compact and Foldable Frame
  • Lightweight Carbon Fiber Construction
  • 16GB microSD Card Included

