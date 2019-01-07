Mophie introduces Juice Pack Access battery case for iPhone with wireless charging and support for wired headphones
Mophie is out today with its latest battery case for iPhone X, XS, XS Max, and XR. The new Juice Pack Access brings the convenience of wireless charging to power up both the case and your iPhone. It also has the handy open bottom design that Apple uses with its own cases which works with wired headphones and other Lightning accessories.
Mophie detailed the new Juice Pack Access in a press release today:
The juice pack access™ provides advanced impact protection for the Apple iPhone Xs Max, Xs/X, andXR and features extra battery, wireless charging and full access to the iPhone Lightning port.
Previous Mophie battery cases for iPhone have featured a fully enclosed bottom, making it difficult to use wired headphones and other Lightning accessories. The new Juice Pack Access solves that problem and more.
Mophie Juice Pack Access Highlights:
- 25 hours of total talk time for iPhone X/XS
- 31 hours of total talk time for iPhone XS Max and XR
- Priority+® charging will pass wireless and wired power to the iPhone first
- Equipped with a built-in wireless receiver and transmitter and can conveniently charge the phone with any Qi-enabled wireless charger
- Built-in USB-C input for wired charging
- Can charge iPhone via the Lightning as well
Mophie Juice Pack Access will be available this quarter for $120. Those interested can sign up on Mophie’s website to be notified when the new battery case is available.
Back in November Mophie released a portable battery that recharges via Lightning. Last week, the company introduced the new Powerstation PD and PD XL with USB-C and USB-A fast charging.
Check out the video and images below of the new Juice Pack Access and more of the company’s popular accessories here.
Mophie's Juice Pack Access full press release below:
mophie reinvents iconic battery case and unveils the juice pack access for the latest Apple smartphones at CES
Designed for the iPhone Xs Max, Xs/X, and XR, the new juice pack battery case provides full access to the iPhone Lightning port for the first time
Orange County, Calif., (January 7, 2018) – mophie, a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the No. 1 mobile battery case brand in the U.S.1, today unveiled the juice pack® access battery case made to protect and wirelessly charge Apple's latest smartphones. The juice pack access™ provides advanced impact protection for the Apple iPhone Xs Max, Xs/X, and XR and features extra battery, wireless charging and full access to the iPhone Lightning port.
"The juice pack access battery case addresses a very specific customer pain point," said Robert Johnson, general manager for mophie. "For the first time, the juice pack access leaves the iPhone Lightning port exposed to allow users to plug in wired headphones."
Designed to deliver enough power to get iPhone users through their day, the mophie juice pack access for the iPhone Xs/X provides up to 25 hours of total talk time, while the juice pack access for the iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR provides up to 31 hours of total talk time2. The new case design features an open bottom that boasts several advantages:
• It allows customers to use the Lightning EarPods that come with the iPhone • Priority+® charging will pass wireless and wired power to the iPhone first:
• The juice pack access is equipped with a built-in wireless receiver and transmitter and can conveniently charge the phone with any Qi-enabled wireless charger, including mophie’s charge stream family of products • The juice pack access features a built-in USB-C input for wired charging
• Users may also charge the iPhone via the Lightning input • The juice pack access features a reduced height profile with dimensions more like a traditional case
Pricing & Availability: The mophie juice pack access will be available during Q1 2019 on mophie.com for $119.95 and comes in a variety of colors, including black, stone, gold, and dark red for the iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xs/X, and black, blue, and red for the iPhone XR.
