Mophie introduces Juice Pack Access battery case for iPhone with wireless charging and support for wired headphones

Mophie is out today with its latest battery case for iPhone X, XS, XS Max, and XR. The new Juice Pack Access brings the convenience of wireless charging to power up both the case and your iPhone. It also has the handy open bottom design that Apple uses with its own cases which works with wired headphones and other Lightning accessories.

Mophie detailed the new Juice Pack Access in a press release today:

The juice pack access™ provides advanced impact protection for the Apple iPhone Xs Max, Xs/X, andXR and features extra battery, wireless charging and full access to the iPhone Lightning port.

Previous Mophie battery cases for iPhone have featured a fully enclosed bottom, making it difficult to use wired headphones and other Lightning accessories. The new Juice Pack Access solves that problem and more.

Mophie Juice Pack Access Highlights:

25 hours of total talk time for iPhone X/XS

31 hours of total talk time for iPhone XS Max and XR

Priority+® charging will pass wireless and wired power to the iPhone first

Equipped with a built-in wireless receiver and transmitter and can conveniently charge the phone with any Qi-enabled wireless charger

Built-in USB-C input for wired charging

Can charge iPhone via the Lightning as well

Mophie Juice Pack Access will be available this quarter for $120. Those interested can sign up on Mophie’s website to be notified when the new battery case is available.

Back in November Mophie released a portable battery that recharges via Lightning. Last week, the company introduced the new Powerstation PD and PD XL with USB-C and USB-A fast charging.

Check out the video and images below of the new Juice Pack Access and more of the company’s popular accessories here.

Mophie’s Juice Pack Access full press release below: