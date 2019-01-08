Kwikset has introduced a pair of new smart locks at CES 2019 this morning. Halo is a Wi-Fi-enabled model while the lower-cost Aura features Bluetooth. Today’s news comes on the heels of Apple highlighting various HomeKit-enabled locks from Kwikset and others. Head below for more details on the latest out of CES in Las Vegas.

Kwikset delivers Wi-Fi Halo smart lock at CES

The new Halo smart lock from Kwikset leverages Wi-Fi to connect to the internet without the need for additional hardware. However, its lack of Bluetooth means that popular standards like Z-Wave or Zigbee are now out of the equation. There’s no word yet on any HomeKit compatibility, but yesterday’s focus from Apple does give us hope.

While Wi-Fi does open up a whole new world of connectivity and other features for Halo, there are some concerns. Most notably, battery life. Most locks on the market today leverage Bluetooth LE as a means to connect smartphones and other devices to the built-in radio. That allows those locks to stay online with just a few AA batteries. Wi-Fi naturally uses more power, which may cause a problem. Kwikset is promising at least six months of run-time out of the gate.

Halo will sell for $199 with a traditional keyboard or $229 with a touchscreen on-board. The Halo is expected to ship in the second half of 2019.

Aura lock offers a lower-cost alternative with Bluetooth

Meanwhile, the new Aura Bluetooth smart lock is set to retail for $150 later this year. While Halo offers anywhere connectivity thanks to Wi-Fi, Aura will be limited to local connections with Bluetooth-only. There may be an opportunity in the future for Kwikset to release a Wi-Fi to Bluetooth bridge, but no plans have been formally announced.

Both models will have the usual host of smartphone-enabled features, including the ability to create one-off keys for guests. Customizable alerts and entry-tracking will both be available as is typical within this product category.

Source: Kwikset