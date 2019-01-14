Adding a MacBook or MacBook Pro stand to your setup is a great way to organize, declutter and maximize any workspace. Perhaps most importantly it can help reduce neck strain by elevating your MacBook to eye-level. The good news is that there are plenty of MacBook stands out there for any budget and style. The bad news? It’s almost overwhelming to wade through all of the options. Head below for the best MacBook stands for 2019 to date.

Twelve South Curve, HiRise and BookArc

Twelve South has largely been the leader in Apple-friendly accessories over recent years. That continues in 2019 with its lineup of MacBook stands: the Curve, HiRise and BookArc. The Curve is Twelve South’s most traditional stand made of aluminum that’s designed to fit all MacBook models. It elevates displays 6.5-inches, which is perfect for dual monitor setups.

Meanwhile, HiRise offers a higher-end design with an adjustable arm that can rise and lower depending on your setup. This is arguably the most customizable MacBook stand on the market in 2019. Not to mention, its sleek aluminum design will fit in with most Apple-focused workspaces.

Finally, Twelve South’s BookArc offers a different home for your MacBook. BookArc is designed for clamshell users looking to cut down on bulk and make their setup as streamlined as possible. Available in various finishes, this MacBook stand delivers access to all your ports with support for every laptop in Apple’s inventory.

Buy Twelve South Curve

Buy Twelve South HiRise

Buy Twelve South BookArc

Rain Design mStand MacBook Stand

Rain Design is one of the original manufacturers in the MacBook stand space. That’s likely why its mStand has garnered near-perfect ratings from thousands of Amazon reviewers over the year. Made from a single piece of aluminum, this model goes beyond standard minimalist designs with integrated cord management and a sleek design. It’s available in three Apple-focused colors to match just about any setup.

Need a swivel base? Check out Rain Design’s mStand 360 which features a nearly identical design plus a rotatable bottom for maximum flexibility.

Buy Rain Design mStand

Buy Rain Design mStand360

AmazonBasics MacBook Stand

Those looking for something on the affordable side will want to check out Amazon’s in-house AmazonBasics lineup, which includes a laptop stand. You’ll typically save 50% off the regular going rate of the options mention above, but certainly sacrifice on design and materials. Most notably, this is a powder-coated finish as opposed to the more premium options mentioned elsewhere in this guide.

Buy AmazonBasics MacBook Stand

Macally Aluminum MacBook Stand

A mixture of all the above, Macally’s in-house aluminum MacBook stand takes design cues from various alternatives and wraps it into one sleek dock. Its best feature is a focus on natural air cooling. By having an open bottom, you can count on your MacBook to have plenty of room to keep your MacBook temperature low.

Buy Macally Aluminum MacBook Stand

Grovemade Desk Shelf, Laptop Stand, and Dock

Grovemade has been cranking out gorgeous Apple accessories for years made from locally-sourced materials. Its current lineup includes three different options for elevating your MacBook. This includes the modular desk shelf and both the MacBook stand and dock. If you’re looking for a high-end option that’s responsibly crafted, go no further than Grovemade.

Buy Grovemade MacBook Docks

What do you use to elevate or store your MacBook? Let us know in the comments what your favorite option is.