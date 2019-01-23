Keep a pair of PS4 controllers juiced up for just $6.50 w/ this dual charger (Reg. $13+)

Megadream (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Dual PS4 Controller Charger for $6.49 shipped. Simply apply coupon code YPZFDYHU at checkout. Regularly around $13 or more, this is nearly 50% off the going rate. It is less than $1 over our previous mention and the best we can find. Along with a 12-month replacement warranty, this thing will reduce clutter in your game room and can charge up your PS4 controllers in 2.5 hours (4 hours for two controllers at once). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.
With today’s sale, this is one of the best prices we can find for dual PS4 controller chargers. For comparison, the AmazonBasics option goes for $13 and the popular PowerA model goes for $18 shipped. For more gaming deals head over to our guide and to this morning’s roundup.
Megadream Dual PS4 Controller Charger:
All models compatible: Fits for Sony Playstation PS4, PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro controllers. This charger station provides an easy, safe place and quick way to charge and store your PS4 controllers securely. Power through the USB port from either the PS4 console, PC or wall power source (Wall Adapter is not included).