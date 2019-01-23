Twelve South’s ActionSleeve is an Apple Watch workout companion for $16 shipped

- Jan. 23rd 2019 9:15 am ET

$16
Amazon offers the Twelve South ActionSleeve from $15.99 shipped. Regularly $30, today’s deal is as much as $10 less than our holiday mention and the best price available. Protect your Apple Watch while working out thanks to built-in bumpers all around. Twelve South promises “improved heart rate tracking” thanks to tighter, more consistent skin contact. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Maybe the Twelve South ActionSleeve isn’t for you. Check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands out there from $5. You’ll find deals on sport bands, leather straps and more.

Twelve South ActionSleeve features:

  • Use Apple Watch when sports gear or activity restricts wrist placement
  • Improves heart rate tracking with tighter, more consistent skin contact
  • Built-in bumper protection helps shield Apple Watch from nicks and dings
  • Fits arms up to 15 in (38cm) and is hand-washable
