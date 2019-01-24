Smartphone Accessories: Anker 6-ft. Braided Nylon USB-C Cable Two-Pack $8, more

- Jan. 24th 2019 10:53 am ET

0

AnkerDirect via Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of its Six-Foot Braided Nylon USB-C Cables for $7.97 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $10, today’s offer stacks up to a 20% discount thanks to the additional coupon savings. It’s also the first major price drop that we’ve tracked, making it a new Amazon all-time low. Anker is known for making some of the most reliable charging accessories on the market. And with a braided nylon exterior, these cables are even more durable. Over 450 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Anker GlassGuard iPhone XR Screen Protector: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon 
    • w/ code ANKSD599
  • Anker GlassGuard iPhone XS Max Screen Protector: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon 
    • w/ code ANKSD599
  • OLALA 6000mAh Portable Power Bank: $20 (Reg. $29) | Amazon
    • w/ code 30OLALA01
  • Aukey Aluminum 4.8A Dual USB Car Charger: $7 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEYC02 

Engineered with a tough nylon exterior to resist damage from the outside and a precision-designed interior to withstand thousands upon thousands of bends. Supports high-speed charging for USB-C, including Qualcomm Quick Charge to charge up to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go