Smartphone Accessories: Anker 6-ft. Braided Nylon USB-C Cable Two-Pack $8, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of its Six-Foot Braided Nylon USB-C Cables for $7.97 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $10, today’s offer stacks up to a 20% discount thanks to the additional coupon savings. It’s also the first major price drop that we’ve tracked, making it a new Amazon all-time low. Anker is known for making some of the most reliable charging accessories on the market. And with a braided nylon exterior, these cables are even more durable. Over 450 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Aukey 10W Qi Graphite Lite Charging Pad: $12 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ code 9TYDSJF2
- Best Buy 4-day Sale: $250 off MacBook Pro + iPad Pro, Apple Watch $100 off, TVs, much more
- YoFeW iPhone 3-in-1 Charging Stand: $27.50 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
- w/ code TLYXGKH8
- Philips Bluetooth Fitness Earbuds: $16 (Reg. $23) | Newegg
- w/ code EMCSTUVV3
- Aukey USB Wall Outlet with Rotatable Body: $13 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ code AUKEYX03
- Add August’s smart lock to your door for $100 shipped (Reg. $130)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker GlassGuard iPhone XR Screen Protector: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code ANKSD599
- Anker GlassGuard iPhone XS Max Screen Protector: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code ANKSD599
- OLALA 6000mAh Portable Power Bank: $20 (Reg. $29) | Amazon
- w/ code 30OLALA01
- Aukey Aluminum 4.8A Dual USB Car Charger: $7 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ code AUKEYC02
Engineered with a tough nylon exterior to resist damage from the outside and a precision-designed interior to withstand thousands upon thousands of bends. Supports high-speed charging for USB-C, including Qualcomm Quick Charge to charge up to 80% in just 30 minutes.