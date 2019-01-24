Smartphone Accessories: Anker 6-ft. Braided Nylon USB-C Cable Two-Pack $8, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of its Six-Foot Braided Nylon USB-C Cables for $7.97 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $10, today’s offer stacks up to a 20% discount thanks to the additional coupon savings. It’s also the first major price drop that we’ve tracked, making it a new Amazon all-time low. Anker is known for making some of the most reliable charging accessories on the market. And with a braided nylon exterior, these cables are even more durable. Over 450 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Engineered with a tough nylon exterior to resist damage from the outside and a precision-designed interior to withstand thousands upon thousands of bends. Supports high-speed charging for USB-C, including Qualcomm Quick Charge to charge up to 80% in just 30 minutes.