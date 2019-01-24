Load up on Vega’s plant-based protein powder in today’s Gold Box from $46.50 (up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Vega plant-based protein powder with prices from $46.50 shipped. While it’s hard to go wrong with this sale, one standout is the Vega Sport Protein Powder Chocolate (45 Servings, 4.36 lb) for $55.99 or $53.19 shipped with Subscribe & Save. Regularly around $80 or so, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one-day sale over a year ago. Vega has been my personal choice for a while due to its 30 grams of protein per serving from plant-based sources like “pea, organic pumpkin seed, organic sunflower seed, and alfalfa.” Over 1,500 happy Amazon customers agree with a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, if you don’t need the sport amount of protein per serving, there are other great Vega options on sale today for even less. The Vega One Organic All-in-One Shake Chocolate XL (42 Servings, 61.8 oz) is at the Amazon all-time low of $49.99, down from the regular $100 or so. This one will also drop slightly with Subscribe & Save.

And while we are talking health and fitness, RolliBot has now released the new RolliFit Bluetooth Smart Scale with Fitbit & Google Health integration. But Best Buy is also offering up to $100 off Apple Watch today if you’re looking for a fitness-related wearable.

Vega Sport Protein Powder Chocolate: