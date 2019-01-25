While AirStream has dominated the camper game for many years from a design perspective, there are a number of startups that are shaking things up in 2019. One such newcomer is High Country Camps out of Colorado which recently showed off its new fifth wheel trailer that looks like a gorgeous mountain retreat on wheels. While the outside seems like a cabin, the interior throws it back to those original AirStream designs with bright colors and natural materials. Head below for more, including a gallery of images.

High Country Camps delivers mobile cabin on wheels

Visually, there’s a lot to love about the latest from High Country Camps. In an industry saturated by plastic and aluminum, this camper departs with natural materials both on the outside and in. The cedar shake siding combined with bright red trim pieces gives off a warm vibe that would look right at home in just about any environment.

Every model has a covered porch above the front door, so you’re not left to setting up a seating area upon arrival. Of course, there’s not a ton of room there but enough to welcome visitors.

Interior reveals vintage vibe

While the outside certainly looks like a rustic cabin, the real fun starts inside High Country Camps’ newest fifth wheel. There are multiple floor plans available with various sleeping arrangements. Every variation includes a kitchen and dining area. The former sports a three-burner stove and cooking area along with a sink and fridge. A nice bonus is that the refrigerator includes a freezer, which isn’t always standard on campers.

Another departure is the amount of kitchen cabinets and storage space that’s available here. It really does feel more like a traditional kitchen than a camper.

An elevated sleeping area rounds out the living quarters on one end. A rather ingenious idea allows the dining room table to be removed to reveal another dedicated sleeping area below the bed. While it may not be for the claustrophobic, it’s a nice use of space.

Finally, there is a decent-sized bathroom on the other end which includes a 32 x 32-inch shower, sink and toilet. The entire camper is rated for weather to -20 degrees, thanks to substantial insulation and a propane heater on-board. There is the option to include an air conditioner run by a generator, if you so please.

The High Country Camps fifth wheel starts at $54,000 with varying options jumping the price up from there. While we have seen more affordable alternatives from AirStream and others recently, this is certainly one of the more intriguing camper releases that comes to mind.

Source: Cured