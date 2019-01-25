Blast through your enemies w/ the Nerf Rival Stormtrooper Edition at $40 (Reg. up to $100)

Best Buy is offering the Nerf Rival Star Wars Stormtrooper Blaster for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100, Amazon’s best listings have it starting at $75 and it goes for $80+ at GameStop when it’s in stock. Today’s deal is $10 below our previous mention on this model. This bolt-action blaster fires rounds at 100 feet per second and features a seven-round magazine. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.
Nerf Rival Star Wars Stormtrooper Blaster:
Fight for the galaxy with this Hasbro Nerf Rival Star Wars stormtrooper blaster. The bolt-action design shoots rounds at 100 feet per second from its easy-load seven-round magazine for thrilling but safe play. This Hasbro Nerf Rival Star Wars stormtrooper blaster aids imagination with authentic decoration and exclusive First Order colored rounds.