The latest Apple Retina 4K iMac is back down to $1,150 shipped via Amazon

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac 3GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,149.99 shipped. Also at B&H and Best Buy. That’s good for $149 off the regular price and a match of our previous mention. With a 21-inch 4K display, this iMac is ready just about any task. Features include a 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

With your savings, grab Twelve South’s BackPack and easily organize cables while keeping external hard drives out of sight.

Apple 21-inch Retina 4K iMac features: