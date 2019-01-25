The latest Apple Retina 4K iMac is back down to $1,150 shipped via Amazon

- Jan. 25th 2019 3:10 pm ET

$1,150
0

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac 3GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,149.99 shipped. Also at B&H and Best Buy. That’s good for $149 off the regular price and a match of our previous mention. With a 21-inch 4K display, this iMac is ready just about any task. Features include a 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

With your savings, grab Twelve South’s BackPack and easily organize cables while keeping external hard drives out of sight.

Apple 21-inch Retina 4K iMac features:

  • 21.5-inch (diagonal) 4096-by-2304 Retina 4K display
  • Stunning 5-mm-thin design
  • Seventh-generation 3.0GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor
  • Radeon Pro 555 or 560 graphics processor with up to 4GB video memory
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi
  • Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard
