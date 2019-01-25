VIZIO 65-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV returns to all-time low at $1,400 shipped

Target offers the VIZIO PQ-Series 65-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV for $1,399.99 shipped. For comparison, it was originally priced at $2,100 but regularly sells for around $1,700+ in recent months. Today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve tracked all-time. This is a full-featured TV with support for 4K resolutions, HDR content and more. Five HDMI inputs ensure that you have plenty of I/O for gaming consoles, streaming media players and more. VIZIO’s smart TV platform delivers access to all of your favorite streaming services. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If today’s VIZIO deal doesn’t fit the bill, swing by yesterday’s roundup for even more offers. Don’t forget our Super Bowl soundbar guide for all of the best ways to upgrade your audio ahead of the big game.

VIZIO PQ-Series 65-inch UHDTV features:

  • 4K HD 2160p
  • VIZIO SmartCast w/ Chromecast Built-in
  • 5 HDMI Inputs
  • 240Hz Refresh Rate
  • Quantum Color Spectrum®, Dolby Vision HDR, UltraBright 2000
  • 192 Active LED Zones/ 50M:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio
  • 10W x 2
  • 1 USB Input
