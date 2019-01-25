VIZIO 65-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV returns to all-time low at $1,400 shipped

Target offers the VIZIO PQ-Series 65-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV for $1,399.99 shipped. For comparison, it was originally priced at $2,100 but regularly sells for around $1,700+ in recent months. Today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve tracked all-time. This is a full-featured TV with support for 4K resolutions, HDR content and more. Five HDMI inputs ensure that you have plenty of I/O for gaming consoles, streaming media players and more. VIZIO’s smart TV platform delivers access to all of your favorite streaming services. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

VIZIO PQ-Series 65-inch UHDTV features: