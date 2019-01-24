MyProtein now up to 60% off: 11-lbs. Impact Whey for $48.50 (Reg. up to $90), more

MyProtein is now offering 11 lbs. of its popular Impact Whey Protein for $48.59 shipped. Simply choose a flavor that has an 11-lb. option (which is most of them) and apply code BIGJAN at checkout. Regularly up to $90 or so for this amount, you’re saving more than 45% today. This is slightly below our previous mention and the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. You’ll find more details below and it appears as though the above code is stacking on top of other deals at MyProtein (up to 60% off) right now including its Whey Isolate and more.

While the above MyProtein offers are great, we also have some deep deals on plant-based protein powder at Amazon today. As part of its Gold Box deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Vega protein options with deals starting from around $46.50 shipped. You’ll find that and much more in our Sports/Fitness Guide.

Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals.

Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Protein has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.