MyProtein now up to 60% off: 11-lbs. Impact Whey for $48.50 (Reg. up to $90), more

- Jan. 24th 2019 3:35 pm ET

0

MyProtein is now offering 11 lbs. of its popular Impact Whey Protein for $48.59 shipped. Simply choose a flavor that has an 11-lb. option (which is most of them) and apply code BIGJAN at checkout. Regularly up to $90 or so for this amount, you’re saving more than 45% today. This is slightly below our previous mention and the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. You’ll find more details below and it appears as though the above code is stacking on top of other deals at MyProtein (up to 60% off) right now including its Whey Isolate and more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While the above MyProtein offers are great, we also have some deep deals on plant-based protein powder at Amazon today. As part of its Gold Box deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Vega protein options with deals starting from around $46.50 shipped. You’ll find that and much more in our Sports/Fitness Guide.

Impact Whey Protein:

Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals.

Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Protein has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

Guides

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
MyProtein

MyProtein

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard