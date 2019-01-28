Get your cardio in check w/ this Stamina ATS Air Rower Machine at $230 shipped (Reg. $300)

- Jan. 28th 2019 8:58 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Stamina ATS Air Rower Machine in black/red for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is matching the Amazon low, within $10 of our previous mention and the best price we can find. This wind-resistance rowing machine features an LCD monitor (displays speed, distance, time, and calories burned), folding design, built-in wheels and a 3-year frame warranty. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of the nearly 1,000 Amazon customers who reviewed it. More details below.

Stamina ATS Air Rower Machine:

  • Wind-resistance rowing machine with multi-function performance monitor
  • Monitor displays speed, distance, time, and calories burned.
  • Padded, upholstered and comfortable seat with large footplates for any size user; over-sized, angled seat rail for smooth sliding
  • Folds for storage; built-in wheels for portability; floor protectors prevent skidding
  • Three-year frame warranty; 90-day parts warranty. Assembled size: – 77 long x 18in wide x 22in tall; Weight: 54 lbs.
