Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Money Pro Personal Finance, Sandbox World War II, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS, Money Pro: Personal Finance, Muse Dash, FocusList and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Export Contact Cleaner Backup: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Speedometer GPS+: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Iesabel: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Haunted Hotel: The X (Full): $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal/Watch: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $6 (Reg. $30)

Mac: FocusList: Focus timer and daily planner: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Remastered $20 or less, Bastion from $4, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Ṗhoto Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2019 Mobile: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Candleman:find yourself: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Noizio — focus, relax, sleep: $5 (Reg. $6)

iiOS Universal: 100 Balls 3D: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tiny Tanks!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Cycler: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Blyss: $1 (Reg. $3)