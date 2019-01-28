Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Remastered $20 or less, Bastion from $4, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Dark Souls Remastered on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pick to avoid the delivery fee. If you select shipping in the cart and then switch to store pickup at checkout, you’ll save an extra $1 as well. And GCU members can bring the total down to $15.99. Still up at $30+ on Amazon, this is the best current price we can find and a great chance to experience the original Dark Souls game before Sekiro hits in just a few months time. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Bastion, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Hitman 2, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $25 (Reg. up to $60) | Amazon
- Bastion $5 or $3.75 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $15) | PSN
- Burnout Paradise Remastered $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Just Cause 4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 PS4 or Xbox One for $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter: World $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Dead Cells $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
Here’s how to get the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Piranha Plant fighter for FREE
Jump into the world of Nintendo Labo with deals on Robot and Variety Kits for $40
Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders