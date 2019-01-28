Unique Valentine’s Day gifts under $100 for the men in your life

Guys can be tough to shop for and with Valentine’s Day right around the corner it’s time to start thinking of what you’re going to get them. Whether you’re shopping for the workout junkie, the traveler or the homebody we’ve got gift ideas for you. Best of all, each item we have for you below is under $100.

Workout Wear

With a new year comes loads of resolutions and workout gear is a great option for gifting the man who’s hitting the gym. One piece that really stands out is the Nike Half Zip Dri-Fit Running Top that’s priced at just $37 at Nordstrom Rack. Not only can you pair this with joggers and shorts but you can also wear it with jeans during casual outings. This stylish top is also lightweight and can be easily layered during the early spring months.

Joggers are another huge trend for this season and the Nike Optic Knit Pants are priced at $50. They feature a modern gray knit and a side logo for a fashionable statement. However, if you’re looking for a similar pair for an even better price, the Champion Fleece Joggers have the same look at just $25.

Travel accessories

If the man in your life is a jet setter than Pottery Barn’s Saddle Leather Hanging Toiletry Kit is a must. It features a dark brown leather that’s timeless and it can be monogrammed for a personal touch. This kit can be hung via its top loop and also has two large areas to hold your travel essentials. It’s currently on sale for $71 with code WEEKEND at checkout. Meanwhile, a less expensive option is Amazon’s Pantheon Hanging Toiletry Bag that’s priced at just $10 and is rated 4.4/5 stars with over 300 reviews.

Home Goods

Give them the gift of organization with the Cathy’s Concepts Monogram Valet Box. This conveniently gives the man in your life a place to put his watch, keys, sunglasses and other small essentials. It also is personalized with their initial for an thoughtful touch and is priced at $52. Another great option is to gift them a small monogrammed tray to set their essentials in after getting home. For that, we recommend the Saddle Leather Jewelry Tray at $29.

For the Man with Style

A fresh pair of kicks may be a great gift for the stylish man. A pair that stands out to me this season is the J.Crew Killshot Nike 2 Sneakers for $90. You can style them with jeans or joggers alike and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars with over 200 reviews. They also include a vintage appeal and a large Nike logo for a fresh look.

However, if you want a less expensive and stylish option the Nike SB Check Solar Canvas Sneakers are a great choice. These sneakers are priced at just $53 and feature a similar design.

Which gift idea for men was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for the women in your life too.