Projectors have received a bad rap for a while now. With fierce competition from both major players and newcomers like Anker, we’re seeing companies in the projector market rethink everything. If you’re unconvinced, have a look at the Nebula Capsule which pairs the convenience of battery power and Android OS into a soda can-sized device.

InFocus, a company that’s been making projectors since 1986, has put its best foot forward with today’s announcement of two new projector lines. The IN1100 and INL3100 Series serve two different audiences with the former prioritizing portability and the latter brightness.

IN1100 Series

If you’re looking for portability, you will find the IN1100 Series most appealing. InFocus defines this series as ultra-portable with a weight of just 4.4 pounds. It should go without saying that these models are ideal for folks taking projectors on the road.

This series consists of two models, the IN1156 and IN1188HD. InFocus has not yet clarified the specific differences between these two models but the inclusion of HD in one of the model numbers implies a higher resolution than the other. It sounds like both models boast 3,000-lumen brightness using LED technology, which is not bad for projector of this size.

“We’re expanding our projector repertoire with new, more powerful, and longer-lasting models to suit even more spaces and applications,” said InFocus Product Manager Dave Duncan.

INL3100 Series

For those who need a bright display no matter the time of day or environment, the INL3100 Series is an obvious choice. It is comprised of two models, INL3148HD and INL3149WU. The model that includes “HD” in it offers a 1080p resolution, while the model with “WU” packs a wider 1600 x 1200 UXGA display. Both of these opt for laser technology that yields 5,000 lumens of brightness, a 66% increase when compared to the IN1100 Series.

No matter which series you choose, both support AirPlay and MiraCast. This combination makes it a cinch to wirelessly stream content. With Apple AirPlay 2 debuting not too long ago, it would be great if InFocus chose to include this technology in its projector, but don’t get your hopes up as most TV and speaker manufacturers have not been shy when announcing AirPlay 2 integration.

Pricing & Availability

With two new lines that prioritize either portability and brightness, InFocus is playing it safe by releasing products that will appeal to several audiences. The company has not yet provided pricing for either the IN1100 or INL3100 Series, but most of its current offerings tend to be under $1,000. Both of the new product lines will hit the US in March, with arrival in Europe a month sooner.