SanDisk’s 128GB Ultra Flair Flash Drive touts 150MB/s transfer speeds at $20 (20% off)

Newegg is currently offering the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $19.99 shipped when code EMCTUVE46 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $5 discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats our previous mention by $2 and is one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked. SanDisk’s Ultra Flair drive sports data transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s and comes wrapped in a sleek metal casing. Its durable build quality also makes it perfect for adding to your keychain. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 3,200 customers.

Don’t need to add 128GB of storage to your keychain? The 64GB version is currently on sale for just $13 shipped at Amazon, marking a new all-time low.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Flair Drive features:

128GB Storage Capacity

USB 3.0 Technology

Max Data Read Speed: 150 MB/s

Mac and PC Compatible

SanDisk SecureAccess Software Included

Backward Compatible with USB 2.0