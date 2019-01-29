TP-Link smart bulbs do not require an additional hub, get two for $25 (Reg. $40)

Office Depot offers two TP-Link LB110 Smart Bulbs for $24.99 when promo code 48908738 is applied during checkout. Note: must add two to your cart prior to using the aforementioned code. Free shipping is available on orders over $75 or you can opt for in-store pickup at no-cost. As a comparison, these bulbs typically sell for around $20 at Amazon with today’s deal being $5 less than our previous two-pack mention. I love these TP-Link smart bulbs for their lack of a required smart hub as opposed to much more expensive Philips Hue kits. This model can be adjusted to various temperatures, so you can customize your living room, office or bedroom as needed. It’s a great way to expand or build out a new smart home. Rated 4/5 stars by over 2,200 reviewers.

Those after an even lower-cost option while want to check out a single TP-Link LB110 smart bulb for $20 currently at Amazon. Go with a single bulb today and dip your foot in the waters of smart home control.

TP-Link LB120 Smart Bulb features: