HP’s $20 Internal 120GB SSD upgrades your computer with snappier boot times (20% off)

- Jan. 30th 2019 4:50 pm ET

Newegg offers the HP S700 2.5-inch 120GB 3D NAND Internal Solid State Drive for $19.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is $3 under the price of the previous price drop and one of the best we’ve seen. HP’s SSD is great for replacing your computer’s boot drive with something a little faster. Pairing it with a traditional hard drive gets you the best of both worlds: a snappy machine with lots of storage. Rated 4.3/5 stars

If you’ll be swapping HP’s SSD for a hard drive in your machine, then be sure to grab this highly-rated USB 3.0 adapter for $10.50 shipped and use the drive as extra storage.

HP S700 2.5-inch 120GB SSD features:

  • New 3D NAND Technology and advanced wear balancing algorithm for higher durability @0.6 Drive Writes Per Day
  • An industry-top-leading Reliability (MTBF) 2M hours, and Endurance (TBW) 70 to 295 TBW
  • Higher Order LDPC Error Correction for high speed parallel decoding and real time error correction to ensure data integrity and security
  • Full compatibility with HPdst.exe (HP Software Pre-installation Environment). Ideal upgrade for HP PCs
  • Manufactured to HP’s high quality standards and fully tested and certified in HP Laboratories

