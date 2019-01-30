Tote a 15-inch MacBook with the $25 Incase Cord Compass Backpack (Reg. $60+)

DailySteals offers the Incase Cord Compass Backpack for $24.99 shipped when promo code DSINCASE is applied during checkout. That’s good for $55 less than Incase direct and around $35 off the usual going rate. With room for a 15-inch MacBook, dedicated iPad storage and more, this is a great backpack for students or commuters. Adjustable and ergonomic straps make it easy to comfortable tote around your gear. Incase is known as one of the best backpack manufacturers out there with solid 4+ star ratings across the board at Amazon.

Prefer Timbuk2? You’re in luck. Its Sale on Sale is taking up to 50% off various styles with an extra 10% off after code EXTRA10. Check out the entire sale here with our top picks and more.

