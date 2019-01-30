Sony took to its official blog this morning to announce it is expanding PS Plus cloud storage to 100GB for its members alongside the upcoming free games for February.

PS Plus Cloud Storage

Up until now, Sony’s subscription service offered gamers 10GB of cloud storage with the usual PlayStation Plus membership. Along with all of the other goodies that comes along with the service – including online play, deep deals on PSN and access to the free game library – Sony will be upping the ante to 100GB starting early next month.

For those unfamiliar, PS Plus cloud storage allows members to store their save files in the cloud and then access them from any machine. In other words, all the game progress and character profiles you make on one PlayStation 4 can then be accessed on another system by pulling them down from your PS Plus cloud storage. While not a huge deal, it is nice to see Sony offer up what will most likely be more than enough cloud space for most gamers without charging extra (by the looks of it).

We know the free game library will get updated on February 5th, but there is no direct indication if that is the same day the cloud storage expansion will hit or not. Although it is safe to assume it should be in and around that date.

February’s Free Games:

Speaking of which, February’s free games are quite noteworthy. Starting in just under a week’s time, PS4 gamers that are subscribed to PS Plus will get access to Hitman: The Complete First Season and For Honor. Meanwhile, PS3 and Vita gamers will see titles like Divekick, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Gunhouse and Rogue Aces make an appearance. As usual, all of these games will remain in your library for the duration of your PS Plus membership.

Providing you haven’t already gotten access to 2016’s Hitman via its inclusion in Hitman 2 or bought it when it first came out, this is great chance to jump into the game’s successful reboot for the first time. While it may not have been the complete return to form die-hard fans were hoping for, it’s pretty close. Hitman puts the series’ long-time protagonist, Agent 47, in a string of impressive mini open-world assassination arenas through winding a tale of global conspiracy. If you were hesitant to throw your hard-earned dollars down on the latest Hitman games at retail, you’ll at least be able to give the first one a try for free before doing so.

Vita and PS3 Fade Away Next Month:

As a quick reminder, this will be the last month Sony will be offering Vita and PS3 games as part of the free game library. As previously announced, that side of things will all be shut down on March 8th, 2019. Having said that, all of the PS3 and Vita games you have downloaded before that date will indeed remain in your game library for as long as your PS Plus membership is active.

And in case you missed it a couple days ago, Sony has now launched a massive digital game sale via PSN. We are seeing everything from God of War and Tomb Raider to Horizon Zero Dawn and Red Dead Redemption 2 in the sale. As usual, PS Plus members will get even deeper deals across the board. You’ll find all of the details on that right here.