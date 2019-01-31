Travel to Kanto and save 30% on Pokémon Adventures digital releases from $5 at Comixology

Pokémon: Lets Go Eevee and Pikachu were big hits over the holiday season. And if you haven’t gotten your fill of catching them all from beating the games, then ComiXology’s latest sale is just for you. Now you can save 30% on a selection of Pokémon Adventures digital releases for $4.99. There are a variety of different issues available, spanning from Red’s classic adventures in Kanto to more recent Sinnoh-focused stories. A great place to start reading is with Red and Blue Vol. 1, or you can also shop the entire sale right here.

Don’t forget that ComiXology is also discounting Star Wars and Dr. Strange digital releases by up to 67% from under $1. And if that isn’t enough, then be sure to consider subscribing to Comixology Unlimited for as many issues as you can read.

All your favorite Pokémon game characters jump out of the screen into the pages of this action-packed manga!

Red doesn’t just want to train Pokémon, he wants to be their friend too. Bulbasaur and Poliwhirl seem game. But independent Pikachu won’t be so easy to win over!

And watch out for Team Rocket, Red… They only want to be your enemy!