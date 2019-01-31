Stanley’s 140W Power Inverter keeps your devices juiced up on-the-road: $11.50 shipped (25% off)

- Jan. 31st 2019 1:49 pm ET

Get this deal
$15 $11.50
0

Amazon is currently offering the Stanley FATMAX 140W DC to AC Power Inverter with dual USB ports for $11.42 shippedAlso available at Walmart. Normally selling for $15, that’s good for a nearly 25% discount, with today’s price drop coming within $0.50 of the our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. This inverter is the perfect addition to your car, offering an AC outlet alongside two 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of Amazon shoppers.

We also spotted a 200W option from BESTEK in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for $17, if Stanley’s model doesn’t pack enough power for you.

Stanley FATMAX 140W DC to AC Power Inverter features:

  • 140 Watt power inverter delivers power you can transport using a single 120 volt AC outlet and 2 USB charging ports
  • Plug into your vehicle’s DC plug (cigarette lighter) and plug your devices into the power inverter; Perfect for charging small electronics such as a cell phone, tablet computer, and other electronic devices
  • Features a fan free, silent running design and low voltage with automatic shut-off; Will not drain your vehicle battery, leaving you stranded
  • Includes a mounting kit for convenient location placement that won’t move as you drive; Power inverter clicks and locks into place on mount and has push button release
  • Includes a limited 1 year manufacturer warranty
Get this deal
$15 $11.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Walmart STANLEY

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go