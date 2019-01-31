Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics Pulse X Bluetooth Speaker $15 shipped, more

- Jan. 31st 2019 10:24 am ET

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from 400,000+) via Amazon offers the TaoTronics Pulse X Bluetooth Speaker for $14.99 shipped when checking out with code 5WQLAFGL. That’s good for a 50% discount from the going rate, is $5 under our previous mention and knocks the price down to one of the best we’ve seen. TaoTronics’ Pulse X rocks up to 8 hours of playback, dual 7W drivers and more. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • EPICKA Universal Travel Charger w/ USB-C: $16 (Reg. $23) | Amazon  
    • w/ code 8GH2VDDZ
  • AmazonBasics Dual-Port USB Car Charger: $9 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
  • Aukey 20000mAh Power Bank: $27 (Reg. $44) | Amazon
    • w/ code 7KMLY3V5
  • Upgrade your home security: Arlo Pro 6-camera 720p Security System $550 (Reg. $750)
  • BESTEK 200W Car Power Inverter w/ USB-C Port: $17 (Reg. $24) | Amazon 
    • w/ code WZ7GAG37

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Philips Hue HomeKit Starter Bundle w/ 3 bulbs + dimmer: $120 (Reg. $150)
  • Aukey 3.3-ft. Micro USB Charging Cable Bundle: $3 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
    • w/ code E6IWOC2W  

The only portable audio player for indoor relaxation and kicking outdoor parties is here with the TaoTronics Pulse X Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Wirelessly blast your favorite tunes with dynamic sound thanks to 2x 7W HD loudspeakers and 2 high-performance acoustic drivers that deliver crystal clear audio with stunning detail. Versatile, portable, and wireless, use the Pulse X Bluetooth speaker everywhere and take the party with you.

