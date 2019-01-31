Battle your way through the Tower of Fortune 3 on iOS while it’s just $2 on the App Store

- Jan. 31st 2019 4:45 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $3 $2
0

Tower of Fortune 3 for iOS is now on sale for $1.99. Regularly $3, this is matching both our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked since 2017. This retro style Slot/RPG features customizable character builds, 9 bizarre worlds with as many endings, 50+ NPCs, 50+ hero skills and more than 100 enemies. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 gamers all-time. More details below.

Tower of Fortune 3:

– Whole new combat wheel mechanic: you spin what you equip

– Customize your combat wheel with sword, shield, ring or gun!

– Multiple options for interacting with NPC

– Whole new tavern, including VIP room, gallery and secret places

– Collect trophies for your VIP room to gain special abilities

– Choose your faction and offer tribute to get unique equipment sets

– Slot of Fun: Combat Slot, Event Slot, Trap Slot… and more to challenge! 

– 4 suspects inside; solve the case and find the murderer!

– 9 bizarre worlds with tons of locations, secrets, and dungeons to explore

