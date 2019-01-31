Battle your way through the Tower of Fortune 3 on iOS while it’s just $2 on the App Store

Tower of Fortune 3 for iOS is now on sale for $1.99. Regularly $3, this is matching both our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked since 2017. This retro style Slot/RPG features customizable character builds, 9 bizarre worlds with as many endings, 50+ NPCs, 50+ hero skills and more than 100 enemies. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 gamers all-time. More details below.

Today’s iOS/Mac roundup has some great deals in it including Magic Launcher Pro, WitchSpring3, Parchessi by Quiles and more. We also still have the action RPG Animus matching the App Store all-time low at $2 (Reg. $4).

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

