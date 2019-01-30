Action RPG Animus Stand Alone for iOS now matching App Store all-time low at $2 (Reg. $4)

Animus – Stand Alone for iOS is now on sale for $1.99. This tactical action RPG features 24 main quests, 11 boss battles, side quests and MFi controller support. It is regularly $4 and today’s deal is matching the all-time low. In fact, we have only seen it down to $2 once before, and that was back in summer 2018. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 170 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $2 (Reg. $4)

Animus – Stand Alone: