Action RPG Animus Stand Alone for iOS now matching App Store all-time low at $2 (Reg. $4)

- Jan. 30th 2019 10:06 am ET

Animus – Stand Alone for iOS is now on sale for $1.99. This tactical action RPG features 24 main quests, 11 boss battles, side quests and MFi controller support. It is regularly $4 and today’s deal is matching the all-time low. In fact, we have only seen it down to $2 once before, and that was back in summer 2018. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 170 gamers all-time. More details below.

Animus – Stand Alone:

Countless possibilities had been while hope rose and fell, but all were beaten into the dust, bringing an end to the age of champions. The lands now lay desolate and empty but for the acrimonious shadows, enslaved in the falsehood of their own creation. Yet… there is one left wandering the lands in torturous pilgrimage, to escape this prison… or end it.

