Today’s Best Game Deals: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $44.50, Sonic Forces $20, more

- Feb. 1st 2019 9:28 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Altatac via Rakuten is offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch at $44.50 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code ALT8 at checkout. This one goes for $57+ at Amazon and today’s offer is about $5 below our previous eBay mention. If you’ve been looking for a more traditional Mario experience for your Switch, this is it. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Sonic Forces Bonus Edition, Disgaea 5 Complete, Wild Guns Reloaded and more.

More game/console deals:

*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.

nintendo

