Today’s Best Game Deals: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $44.50, Sonic Forces $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Altatac via Rakuten is offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch at $44.50 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code ALT8 at checkout. This one goes for $57+ at Amazon and today’s offer is about $5 below our previous eBay mention. If you’ve been looking for a more traditional Mario experience for your Switch, this is it. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Sonic Forces Bonus Edition, Disgaea 5 Complete, Wild Guns Reloaded and more.
More game/console deals:
*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.
- Kingdom Hearts III PS4 $50 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Sonic Forces Bonus Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Disgaea 5 Complete $30 (Reg. $40) | eShop
- Wild Guns Reloaded $15 or $10 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mega Man 11 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $25 (Reg. $60) | GameStop
- Owlboy PS4 Limited $50 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- 20XX Xbox One $11 (Reg. $18) | Microsoft
- Matching on PSN for PS Plus members
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- For Honor $15 (Reg. $20+) | GameStop
- The Escapists 2 $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Xbox Assassin’s Creed Content Sale | Microsoft
- God of War $28 or 26.50 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30+) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption $9 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Bastion $5 or $3.75 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $15) | PSN
- Just Cause 4 $36 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 PS4 $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
