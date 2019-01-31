When it comes to gaming, many folks prefer a keyboard and mouse, but few (if any) actually prefer gaming on a touchscreen. Game controllers are generally the preferred input method, but it can be a jungle out there with many platforms being choosy regarding which devices they will play nice with.

SteelSeries, a company that is definitely a staple in the gaming industry, has taken the wraps off of its latest controller. Stratus Duo aims to be platform agnostic thanks to having multiple wireless technologies which allow it to work on mobile devices, PCs, and many VR headsets.

Design

In many ways, SteelSeries’ Stratus Duo looks similar to some of the company’s other controllers. It packs your typical ABXY buttons along with a D-pad, left and right thumb sticks, four triggers, and three buttons in the center typically used for pausing and navigation.

SteelSeries made a 34-second launch video that highlights the Stratus Duo’s best features without drawing attention to some of its obvious disappointments — a major one being a lack of support for USB-C. While the company may have a reason for going with microUSB, I am clueless and therefore cannot defend this.

Compatibility

While it manages to support Windows, Android, and VR headsets like Oculus Go, SteelSeries Stratus Duo does not work with iOS. It may work on macOS, but SteelSeries does not say so. If it does in fact work on macOS, SteelSeries’ choice to leave it off of its supported list would likely be a move to prevent customers from thinking that it is in compliance with Apple’s MFi program.

Folks looking for a controller that is compatible with Apple platforms would likely be best suited with a SteelSeries Nimbus. I own one of these and have had zero issues using it on macOS, iOS, and tvOS.

SmartGrip

Gamers who are on the lookout for a way to take advantage of Fortnite’s mobile controller support will be pleased to know that Stratus Duo can hold a smartphone with SteelSeries’ SmartGrip. With support for most phones with screen sizes ranging from 4 to 6.5 inches, SmartGrip looks to be a great way to prop up your phone no matter which game you’re playing.

Pricing & Availability

The SteelSeries Stratus Duo is available for order today with an accompanying price tag of $59.99. Amazon lets you order the device but shows currently out of stock, making an order from SteelSeries likely the fastest way to get this new controller in your hands.