Download season one of Dragon Ball Z for FREE (Reg. up to $50)

- Feb. 1st 2019 10:51 am ET

The Microsoft Store offers the first season of Dragon Ball Z for FREE. As a comparison Amazon currently charges $47 and we’ve seen it for free once before. Enjoy some free anime content this weekend with 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Z. More details below. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

There’s plenty of other media deals out there, including a huge $5 movie sale over at the iTunes storefront. You’ll find classics and new films here along with price drops on 4K titles and more.

More on Dragon Ball Z:

Goku – the strongest fighter on the planet – is all that stands between humanity and villains from the darkest corners of space. Joined in battle by the Z-Fighters, Goku travels to distant realms in search of the magic powers of the seven Dragon Balls!

