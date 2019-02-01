BioWare’s anticipated third-person mech shooter meets open-world RPG, Anthem, releases later this month on February 22nd. But everyone can jump into the free Open Demo this weekend to give it a shot first. Head below for all the details.

How to Get In:

The always-online game will require a Live Gold or PS Plus subscription on Xbox and PS4, but you can start downloading the demo via the respective marketplaces right now. After that you’ll need to sign in to an EA or Origin account to access the game itself. The demo is live from now through February 3rd and it sounds like quite a substantial piece of the game.

Anthem Open Demo:

The demo takes place nearing the halfway point of the story and starts players at level 10 with a level 15 cap. There are 2 full story missions in there as well as access to a portion of Anthem’s larger game world in free play mode. You’ll also get to take on one the game’s specialized modes know as a Stronghold.

Javelins:

Players take on the role Freelancers that wear mechanized suits known as Javelin and we’ll be getting a nice taste of those in the Anthem Open Demo. Everyone will start with a Ranger Javelin and then have the choice of one more once you hit level 12. But choose wisely because you’ll only be able to unlock one of the three other archetypes (Colossus, Interceptor and Storm).

You can play everything on your own outside of the Stronghold mission which requires a 4-person team. Having said that, you’ll get a load of experience boosts when playing the other aspects of the demo with others. None of the progress for the demo will carry over into the main game.

More from EA:

The earn rates on XP, Items, and Coin have been adjusted to give you a full Anthem experience over the relatively short timeframe of the Open Demo. You’ll also be given some Coin in the demo so you can have the chance to purchase and equip cosmetics. You may encounter wyverns, vicious flying creatures, will attack anything they come across, raining fire on their prey from above and leaving you desperate for a way to douse the flames and regain your health. Oh, but if you think that’s terrifying, just wait until you meet an Ursix.

Happy Hunting! Anthem releases on February 22nd and is currently up for pre-order. Head over to today’s games roundup for all this week’s best deals and more.