Pad & Quill offers FREE monograms + up to 45% off iPhone cases and more for Valentine’s Day

- Feb. 1st 2019 2:13 pm ET

from $58
Pad & Quill has now launched a Valentine’s Day sale with FREE personalization/monograms on select Apple gear accessories. However, included in the eligible options are some cases that are already marked down from the regular price and you can knock and extra 10% off using code PQ16 at checkout. You’re also looking at free shipping on just about everything in the sale. Head below for all the details

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

In fact, some options are already on sale by as much as 35% (matching the 2018 Black Friday offer) and will drop even lower with the above code. As for the personalization (custom 3 letter monogram), it would normally run you an additional $15 on top of the cost of the item, but that is now free on everything in the sale. However we have pulled a few notable offers, which you’ll find down below.

Top picks from the Sale:

Speaking of Apple gear accessories, we also have Logitech’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Folio Case on sale as well as Apple’s new Smart Battery Case for iPhone Xs/Max/R. And be sure to hit up this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more.

Heritage Bella Fino Features:

  • Fully compatible with wireless charging
  • Perfectly fits the iPhone XS and the iPhone X
  • Full-grain chocolate leather spine
  • Naturally veg-tanned leather sides with natural cut edge
  • Included: IMPROVED ultra-strong and protective satin finished snap-on case for extra edge protection
  • Grows richer in color with use learn more here.
  • Included: 1oz Leather balm to enhance the patina process
Pad & Quill

