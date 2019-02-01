Smartphone Accessories: 4.8A Dual Port USB Aluminum Car Charger $7 Prime shipped, more

- Feb. 1st 2019 10:35 am ET

0

Auto-Tech (99% positive feedback from 3,700+) via Amazon offers the Ainope 4.8A Dual USB Port Aluminum Car Charger for $7.14 when code A4JBQYTT has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. That’s good for an over 45% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen. With two 2.4A USB ports, this car charger will keep both you and a pal’s devices juiced up while on the road. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Aukey 18W USB-C Dual Port Charger: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code YA62M8E2 
  • JarvMobile 20W Dual Qi Charging Pad: $25 (Reg. $50) | B&H 
  • Aukey 18W USB-C Wall Charger: $11 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
    • w/ code 95SGCK4R 
  • 2-in-1 Apple Watch & 5W Qi Charging Stand: $15 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
    • discount applied at checkout
  • Aukey Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ code 3ECQJM9D
  • Aukey Portable Bluetooth Speaker & Power Bank: $23 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
    • w/ code SF9JOUJN

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • AmazonBasics Dual-Port USB Car Charger: $9 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
  • Aukey 20000mAh Power Bank: $27 (Reg. $44) | Amazon
    • w/ code 7KMLY3V5
  • BESTEK 200W Car Power Inverter w/ USB-C Port: $17 (Reg. $24) | Amazon 
    • w/ code WZ7GAG37

Charge two devices simultaneously at full speed with 2.4A in each USB port. With a total power of 4.8A, the charging speed will be faster than 1A or 2.1A. Please kindly know it is not Qualcomm Quick Charge car charger, so it doesn’t QC3.0 fast charge. A sleek and robust zinc-alloy finish protect against scratch, and sit nearly flush to any car interior. Non-disruptive LED on the USB port ensures nighttime charging is effortless.

