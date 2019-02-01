Smartphone Accessories: 4.8A Dual Port USB Aluminum Car Charger $7 Prime shipped, more

Auto-Tech (99% positive feedback from 3,700+) via Amazon offers the Ainope 4.8A Dual USB Port Aluminum Car Charger for $7.14 when code A4JBQYTT has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. That’s good for an over 45% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen. With two 2.4A USB ports, this car charger will keep both you and a pal’s devices juiced up while on the road. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday: