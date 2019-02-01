The new mini Street Fighter II Champion Edition Replicade arcade cabinet is now up for pre-order. The folks at New Wave Toys are now taking early orders on its latest miniature arcade cab with a nice discount and a bonus second player gamepad. Head below the jump for all the details.

Street Fighter II Champion Edition Replicade:

On the heels of its new Replicade X Tempest and Centipede miniatures, New Wave is ready to start taking orders on the impressive looking Street Fighter II Champion Edition model.

For those unfamiliar with these tiny old school gaming remakes, this is not just a toy that looks awesome on your shelf. It is actually playable. Designed to look, play and feel like the original Street Fighter II Champion’s Edition Arcade Machine, the 1/6 scale is fully licensed by the folks over at Capcom. It uses the original ROM and features all the bells and whistles of the now iconic machine, just in a much smaller package.

Street Fighter II: Champion Edition x RepliCade is fully playable with Playscale Fight Stick and microswitch buttons which runs the original arcade ROMs to provide an authentic arcade gaming experience.

Two Mini Games in One:

It plays both Street Fighter II: Champion Edition and Super Street Fighter II Turbo. The miniaturized Fight Stick control panel has a bat style joystick as well microswitch action buttons and one of those dip switches for adjusting the difficulty level. Those who pre-order will also receive the additional USB Mini Fight Stick for two-player battles, although New Wave Toys says it will work “with your modern console controllers too.”

Physical Build:

It also doesn’t look like there were any corners cut on the physical build quality either. The wood cabinet construction is accented with an illuminated marquee and “amplified-stereo” audio along with a diecast metal coin door and storage compartment. You’ll also notice original cabinet art reproduced in miniature 3M vinyl overlays a built-in rechargeable battery and a 3.5-inch LCD flat screen in full color. The package includes a charging cable and Replicade mini arcade tokens.

Pre-Order Details:

New Wave Toys is producing the Street Fighter II Champion Edition Replicade in limited quantities so you might want to jump in now while you can. Regularly priced at $119.99, you can now lock one in for just $99.99 and score yourself the additional USB Mini Fight Stick. However, if you pre-order before tomorrow at midnight, you’ll knock another $10 off with code SF2EARLY10 at checkout. Just note, it is being sold as a pre-sale item meaning you will be charged the full amount at the time of purchasing. Although you will have until May 1st, 2019 to cancel your order if you change your mind or would rather grab a 4-foot arcade cabinet for double the price courtesy of Arcade1Up.

